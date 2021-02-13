Libya

Al-Menfi looking into reuniting the parliament and conducting a vote of confidence

Al-Menfi cites unity and reconciliation as primary goals for new government while meeting with parliament members in Tobruk leading up to the vote of confidence

BY Libyan Express

Al-Menfi visits his hometown of Tobruk as a part of a national tour of Libyan cities. [Photo: Internet]
The media office for the new head of the presidential council Mohammed Al-Menfi reported that the president is in his hometown of Tobruk, meeting with Parliament members to discuss permanently reuniting the House of Representatives and conducting a vote of confidence in the upcoming days.

The office explained that Al-Menfi discussed with the representatives the arrangments necessary to grant the new government their confidence.

It also added that once the new government is fully formed and presented to the House of Representatives, it will be able to sufficiently carry out the task of leading the country in the period leading to national elections in December.

Al-Menfi arrived in Tobruk yesterday, in his first visit to the city since his election to head of the country’s presidential council.

He was received upon arrival by high ranking military and political figures, as well as by the chiefs and sheikhs representing the city.

In a speech, Al-Menfi declared that the primary goal for newly elected executive authority is to continue the efforts of the united nations and joint military committee by uniting the Libyan people, bringing the country out of its fragmented state and definitively reunifying the nation’s military.

Al-Menfi confirmed that the new Presidential Council would consolidate all Libyan State institutions, which, according to him, would be positively reflected in the living standards of every Libyan citizen.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Norland confirms US support for new executive authority

Libya

Democratic Party: Al-Menfi is an enemy of the February 17 revolution

Libya

Haftar welcomes new head of presidential council to Benghazi

Libya

Kubis and Al-Menfi discusses strengthening the political process in Libya

Submit a Correction

For: Al-Menfi looking into reuniting the parliament and conducting a vote of confidence

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.