Al-Menfi to visit Athens to strengthen Libyan-Greek bilateral relations and cooperation

Libya's head of council to visit Greece in hopes of further strengthen relations and restoring international relations

This will be Al-Menfi’s first visit to Athens since assuming the office of president. [Photo: REUTERS] 
On Tuesday, Libya’s President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi will make an official visit to Greece, his first to Athens since he took office about a month ago.

An official source of the Libyan Presidential Council, who preferred not to be named in statements to Russia’s Sputnik agency on Sunday, stated that the visit to the exiled was at the official invitation of the Greek government and that Al-Menfi would explore with the Greek side “ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.”

This is the first visit of the exiled President of the Libyan Presidential Council after he left Greece at the end of 2019 when he was Ambassador of Libya there on the background of Athens’s objection to the signing by the Government of Concord of a Memorandum of Understanding for the demarcation of the maritime border with Turkey near the Greek island of Crete.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid an official visit last Tuesday to the capital, Tripoli, during which he held discussions with the Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity.

