Al-Mishri discusses Libya’s crisis in Morocco

By Libyan Express

Head of Libya’s HCS and Morocco’s vice president of Council of Nation meeting. [Photo: HCS]
The Head of the High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri met with the vice president of Ummah Council (Council of Nation) Saleh Gujil.

The Head of the Libyan High Council of State congratulated the Algerian official on the national day celebration of the Algerian liberation revolution against France.

The two officials also discussed ways to engage Algeria more in efforts to find solutions to the Libyan crisis and to have a more effective role in national reconciliation among Libyans, in addition to cooperation in parliamentary work between the two countries.

