Al-Mishri: Libya and Turkey signed agreement to repel Haftar’s militias’ Tripoli offensive

The Head of the Libyan High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri said Libya and Turkey had forged a clear agreement to repel the attacks of warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militias.

Last November’s Turkish-Libyan security cooperation pact was in no way imposed on Turkey, said Khalid al-Mishri, speaking in Rabat, Morocco’s capital alongside Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

He said Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) asked Turkish forces for help after Haftar was supported by several countries and added that Libya had no power to defend its legitimacy against all of those countries.

“Since 2013, Libya has been subjected to military intervention by Egypt and other countries, as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is against its international rights,” he said.

Al-Mishri said Libya had no choice but ask help from Turkey after Haftar was supported by many countries and came to the outskirts of the capital Tripoli.

“Libya’s High Council of State and the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, allied with Haftar, have the potential to reach a solution.” Al-Mishri said.

Bourita also said arrangements need to be made to the 2015 Skhirat Agreement to allow the UN-recognized Government of National Accord to manage the transition process in Libya.

Visiting Morocco at the same time as Al-Mishri, Agila Saleh, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, met with Bourita and Moroccan Parliament Speaker Habib El Malki.