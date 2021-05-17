Libya

Al-Najjar: The epidemiological situation remains unchanged without much tangible improvement

Director-General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) states that despite continued efforts to contain and combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the progress being made is too slow and unchanging

BY Libyan Express

Libya commenced its vaccination campaign last month with the Director of the NCDC and the Prime Minister receiving their doses to encourage the Libyan people to register and receive their own jabs. [Photo: NCDC]
The Director-General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Badr Al-Din Al-Najjar, confirmed that the epidemiological situation in Libya has remained unchanged with no noticeable progress.

“While we’re seeing a decrease in fatalities, the number of deaths is likely to be higher than reported,” Al-Najjar said in a special televised statement yesterday.

He also mentioned the challenges that vaccination campaigns face, such as the shortage of vaccine-dose cooling chambers in 430 vaccination centers across the country.

A number of municipalities, through their own efforts, provided cooling chambers to immunization centers, allowing the National Center to supply them with the necessary vaccines.

Despite the existence of 430 immunization centers, only 216 of them had begun immunization in compliance with the planned target groups, mainly the medical staff of approximately 7,000 physicians, assistants, and staff, according to Al-Najjar.

