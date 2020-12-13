Al-Sarraj to remain as chairman of Presidential Council

Sources tell Ean Libya News Outlet that members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) collectively agree to keep the current president of the Government of National Accords, Fayez al-Sarraj, at his post as chairman of the Presidential Council.

The members also agreed as previously discussed in an earlier session to appoint two new members from the East and West as his deputies with Dr Moin Kikhia as Prime Minister.

Following another virtual session of the LDPF this last Thursday, the United Nations Support Mission In Libya issued a statement saying that members discussed their proposals on the most suitable and consensual method to move forward on a selection mechanism for the executive authority for the period leading to national elections in 2021.

“Today I heard many of you stressing the need to move forward promptly, and that is a very positive indication,” said Special Representative Williams, emphasising that it is the Libyan people’s right to decide on a way forward and that they should “seize this opportunity” to achieve tangible progress in the political process.

The statement concluded by saying that the UNSMIL aims to honour its commitment to ensuring equal opportunity for all LPDF members and will reach out to all members who were unable to attend this meeting to seek their views regarding an agreement on a selection mechanism of the executive authority.