Al-Sarraj to resign after establishing a new executive authority.

Head of Government of National accord announces intentions to resign and preparations for elections.

BY Libyan Express

Prime Minister of Libya was set to resign in September but withdrew due to a lack of consensus reached. [Photo: Reuters]
The Government of National accord confirmed that the Prime Minister, Fayez Al-Saraj will resign after establishing a new executive authority in Libya.

The spokesperson of the Prime Minster, Ghaleb Alzgalay, confirmed today that Al-Saraj will hand over jurisdiction after choosing a new executive authority following the end of the Libyan Political Dialog Forum.

Al-Sarraj declared at the beginning of September that he will resign by the end of October in case the Libyan parties agree on a new body of governance, but he withdrew from resignation as no agreement was reached in this respect.

Alzgalay also stated in regards to the elections set to take place next year that the Prime Minister will meet with the head of the High Elections Commission, Emad Al-Saeih to set a budget and discuss further preparations needed to ensure the election’s credibility.

