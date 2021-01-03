Alzgalay slams rumours that Serraj challenged unification of exchange rate

The spokesperson for the head of the presidential council of the Government of National Accord Ghaleb Alzgalay has denied any rumours that head of the presidential council Fayez al-Serraj challenged the decision of the Central Bank to unify the exchange rate.

In a tweet on his official page, Alzgalay denied the news that the head of the council had stood in the way of the CBL’s decision, emphasising that on the contrary, the president is in full support of the bank’s decision to unify the exchange rate and begin the process of economic recovery and financial reform.

ننفي مايشاع حول قرار السيد رئيس المجلس الرئاسي بالطعن في قرار مصرف ليبيا المركزي القاضي بتوحيد سعر الصرف،وعلى العكس فقد عبّر السيد الرئيس عن إرتياحه بإلتئام مجلس إدارة المركزي وتوحيد سعر الصرف والبدء في عملية إنتعاش الإصلاحات الاقتصادية. — غالب الزقلعي Ghaleb Alzgalay (@alzgalay) January 1, 2021

The spokesperson’s comment comes in light of circulating news that head of GNA, Fayez al-Serraj opposed the central bank’s decision to unify the exchange of the Libyan dinar against the US dollar, a decision that was wholly endorsed by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

The reunification of the exchange rate is the outcome of the reunified meeting of the Central Bank of Libya’s board of directors for the first time in 6 years to resolve the country’s crippling liquidity crisis and discuss economic reform to the best interest of the Libyan people.

The resolution to unify the exchange rate to 4.48LYD to 1 USD will take effect today, 3rd of January, 2021.