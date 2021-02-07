Libya

Arab League calls for unified international efforts in the Libyan settlement process

Arab Leagues joins the voice of international bodies to welcome the newly appointed executive authority in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Arab League expresses its support for newly formed executive authority in Libya and hopes for a smooth transition. [Photo: AP]
In a statement issued by the Arab League, they called on international and regional parties to unify their efforts behind the settlement process sponsored by the united nations support mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on political, military, economical and constitutional fronts.

The statements also welcomed the newly appointed executive authority as a result of the successful voting process by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva.

The league expressed its hope for a smooth transition of power to the new Presidential Council chaired by Mohammed Al-Menfi and the quick formation of a new government by newly-appointed Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba.

It added that an unobstructed transition of authority will help in preparing the country to hold the national general elections set for 24 December this year.

The Arab League joins the voices of international bodies of governance such as the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy and others in welcoming the results of the voting process conducted by the Libyan political dialogue forum in geneva.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Haftar welcomes the formation of a new executive authority

Libya

New Prime Minister lays out the roadmap to a unified stable Libya

Libya

UNSMIL reiterates urgent call for foreign force to depart Libyan soil

Libya

Who are the members of Libya’s new executive authority?

Submit a Correction

For: Arab League calls for unified international efforts in the Libyan settlement process

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.