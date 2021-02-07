Arab League calls for unified international efforts in the Libyan settlement process

In a statement issued by the Arab League, they called on international and regional parties to unify their efforts behind the settlement process sponsored by the united nations support mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on political, military, economical and constitutional fronts.

The statements also welcomed the newly appointed executive authority as a result of the successful voting process by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva.

The league expressed its hope for a smooth transition of power to the new Presidential Council chaired by Mohammed Al-Menfi and the quick formation of a new government by newly-appointed Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba.

It added that an unobstructed transition of authority will help in preparing the country to hold the national general elections set for 24 December this year.

The Arab League joins the voices of international bodies of governance such as the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy and others in welcoming the results of the voting process conducted by the Libyan political dialogue forum in geneva.