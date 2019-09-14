Arab League’s envoy to Libya Salaheddine Jamali dies at age of 72

By Libyan Express

The League of Arab States ambassador to Libya, Salahaddin Al-Jammali. [Archive – Internet]
Tunisian diplomat and Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Arab League in Libya, Salaheddine Jamali, died on Friday at the age of 72 in Tunis, said the Tunisian foreign ministry.

In a statement, the ministry mourned Jamali who “spent most of his life working in the service of Tunisian diplomacy.”

Related Posts

Notorious leader of Kanyant militia in Libya’s Tarhouna killed by GNA…

Libya’s GNA Air Force destroys Haftar’s defenses at Al-Jufra…

“The deceased joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1973, where he held various positions in the ministry headquarters, notably as secretary of state in charge of Maghreb, Arab and African Affairs. He was also named as ambassador in Syria, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan. He was also appointed as Consul General of Tunisia to Jeddah and Paris,” it said.

In October 2016, Jamali was picked as special envoy of the Arab League secretary general in Libya.

You might also like
Libya

Notorious leader of Kanyant militia in Libya’s Tarhouna killed by GNA forces

Libya

Libya’s GNA Air Force destroys Haftar’s defenses at Al-Jufra airbase, 6…

Libya

Upon protest by Libya’s Foreign Ministry, Italy scraps fishing agreement with…

Libya

Security Council extends mandate of Libya mission one more year

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept