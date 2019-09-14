Arab League’s envoy to Libya Salaheddine Jamali dies at age of 72

Tunisian diplomat and Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Arab League in Libya, Salaheddine Jamali, died on Friday at the age of 72 in Tunis, said the Tunisian foreign ministry.

In a statement, the ministry mourned Jamali who “spent most of his life working in the service of Tunisian diplomacy.”

“The deceased joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1973, where he held various positions in the ministry headquarters, notably as secretary of state in charge of Maghreb, Arab and African Affairs. He was also named as ambassador in Syria, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan. He was also appointed as Consul General of Tunisia to Jeddah and Paris,” it said.

In October 2016, Jamali was picked as special envoy of the Arab League secretary general in Libya.