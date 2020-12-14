Libya

Arab Parliament calls on Libyan parties to put their country first

The Arab parliament called on all concerned parties in Libya to take their responsibilities seriously and put Libya above all else

BY Libyan Express

Arab Parliament calls for a political secure solution for the Libyan conflict. [Photo: internet]
The Arab Parliament concluded the second consultative session of the first legislative chapter, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, with an agenda of addressing all Arab issues.

The Parliament called on all Libyan parties to assume their national responsibility and perform their duties to by putting the interest of Libya and its people over any other personal gain or influence.

It also pointed out that progress in Libya should be achieved through a comprehensive political dialogue that includes all the Libyan people, without excluding any party.

The Arab Parliament emphasised the importance of engaging in the three settlement tracks sponsored by the UN which are security, policy, and economy.

