Armed Militants fail to take NOC headquarters

The National Oil Corporation confirmed that there was an armed attempt to storm the oil company’s headquarters in Tripoli, Monday, November 23rd.

In a statement, the NOC said that unknown armed forces attempted to force their into the headquarters by breaking into the outer fence of the company’s building.

The company went on t say that the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) charged with protecting the building were surprised when the armed vehicles drove into the opposite direction of traffic and withdrew their weapons attempting to enter the building.

The statement explained that additional reinforcements were instantly called onto the scene and that the armed militants were dealt with and thrown off company property without any human casualties or material damage.

Though the NOC was not entirely sure the cause of the attempted attack, it suspected that recent threats against senior NOC official made earlier that morning may have been related to the incident.

The institute went on to say that a report has been filed with the Attorney General’s office to further look into the failed storming and investigate anyone related to the incident to take all measures needed to protect the oil institution from any more attempts.

It concluded its statement by thanking the Petroleum Facilities Guard for their heroic work in protecting the National Oil Corporation and its workers from armed militias that seek to destabilize the peace and community in the capital.