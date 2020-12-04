Bank of Commerce system hacked

The Bank of Commerce and Development announced on Thursday that there had been a hacking attempt on its system.

The Bank clarified in an official statement that the hacking attempt was on its notifications network only and that the situation is now under control.

The statement from the bank also reassured its client that its banking system had not been hacked and that all accounts and balances are secured and safe still.

The instituation called the hacking attempt a desperate miserable scheme by deplorable individuals who aimed to slander the name of the bank and its director with baseless lies and misinformation.

The Bank also stressed that those responsible directly or indirectly the for damages caused, be it moral or physical will be brought to justice and prosecuted for their crimes.