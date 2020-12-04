Libya

Bank of Commerce system hacked

The Bank's notifications network was temporary hacked but no damages occurred to primary banking network

BY Libyan Express

The Bank’s notifications system was hacked but control of the network was quickly regained. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The Bank of Commerce and Development announced on Thursday that there had been a hacking attempt on its system.

The Bank clarified in an official statement that the hacking attempt was on its notifications network only and that the situation is now under control.

The statement from the bank also reassured its client that its banking system had not been hacked and that all accounts and balances are secured and safe still.

The instituation called the hacking attempt a desperate miserable scheme by deplorable individuals who aimed to slander the name of the bank and its director with baseless lies and misinformation.

The Bank also stressed that those responsible directly or indirectly the for damages caused, be it moral or physical will be brought to justice and prosecuted for their crimes.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

A child killed and two injured leaving school

Libya

Parliament members arrive for unification meetings

Libya

Williams: They are not in Libya for your interests, they are in Libya for their…

Libya

Erdogan criticises GNA’s strategy with Europe

Submit a Correction

For: Bank of Commerce system hacked

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.