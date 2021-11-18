Business

Belarus stops oil supplies to Poland

BY Libyan Express
Belarus has stopped pumping oil

Belarus has stopped pumping oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Poland due to maintenance, Igor Demin, advisor to the president of Transneft, the pipeline operator, confirmed Wednesday.

Demin told reporters that unplanned maintenance would be carried out on the Belarusian part of the Druzhba pipeline, which would take three days to complete and would incur oil shipment restrictions.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in a statement on Nov. 11 that they could stop natural gas shipments to Europe via Belarus due to tensions with the West.

