Bensouda submits the International Criminal Report on Libya to the Security Council

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, will present the report of her 21st Bureau on the Libyan situation at the Security Council meeting today.

Taher Al-Sunnii, Libya’s Permanent Representative of to the Security Council will in the meeting to hear the briefing of the international official.

A briefing is expected by jurists in Libya, which has witnessed numerous conflicts. The file of mass graves in Tarhouna will also be addressed as well as the dozens of innocent civilians that have been killed, and the allegations of violations committed by the parties to the conflict during the conflicts in Libya in the east and west of the country.

The human rights file has always been in Libya, The most recent statements on Libya’s human rights file were made by the Government’s Minister of Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdurrahman, , who promised to end irregular imprisonment outside the law, in reference to the existence of places of detention outside the Government’s authority.