Libya

Bernard Levy visits Libya sparking anger and rejection by GNA officials

BY Libyan Express

Bernard Levy arriving in Misurata. [Photo: Social Media]
Bernard Levy arrived Saturday in Libya’s Misurata on a private jet on an unannounced visit, aiming as he claimed to make a report for Wall Street Journal on war crimes and mass graves found in Tarhouna.

Many officials at the Government of National Accord (GNA) told media outlets that they had no knowledge of the visit of Levy to Libya and said his presence “was totally rejected”, adding that the GNA didn’t give permission to his plane to land on Libyan soil in Misurata.

Misrata mayor Mustafa Kerwad said that he had no prior knowledge of Levy’s visit to the city or who invited him or who put his own name on the list of people to meet with Levy.

The Head of the High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri also said that he was surprised that Levy was allowed to enter Misrata amid France’s support for warlord Haftar, saying those behind such a move should be held accountable after thorough investigation.

Levy arrived in Misurata and then went to Tarhouna to document mass graves committed by Haftar’s forces and was scheduled to meet Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha in Tripoli before departing from Misrata Airport, according to sources speaking to local media.

The sources said Levy’s convoy was attacked by gunfire by forces of the Joint Force, which said in a statement that it would prevent Levy from entering administrative borders of Tarhouna even by force.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

Libya, Qatar reiterate cooperation for peaceful solution to the conflict

Libya

US publishes evidence of Russia’s military build-up in Libya for warlord Haftar

Libya

Libya condemns Egyptian Parliament’s approval of sending troops to help warlord…

Libya

Libya, Turkey and Malta discuss cooperation in stabilizing the Mediterranean

Submit a Correction

For: Bernard Levy visits Libya sparking anger and rejection by GNA officials

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.