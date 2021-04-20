Libya

Boukadoum confirms his country’s willingness to support Libya in overcoming its crisis

Algeria's Foreign Minister confirms his country's preparedness to support Libya in overcoming its decade long crisis

BY Libyan Express

Members of the council on their part extended their gratitude for Algeria’s continued support for Libya in its time of need. [Photo: PC]
Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum during his official visit to Tripoli confirmed Algeria’s support for Libya’s unity and willingness to provide for its recovery from its ten-year crisis.

At the conclusion of his visit to the capital, Tripoli, during which he met with members of the Presidential Council, Musa Al Koni and Abdullah Al Lafi, Boukadoum added that his country needed a stable and strong Libya because the stability and security of Libya were vital to the stability of Algeria.

For his part, during the meeting, Al Lafi emphasized Algeria’s role in meeting with Libyan partisans by sponsoring a number of coordination meetings between Libyan parties.

