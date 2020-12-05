Libya

Businessman linked to Sarkozy-Gaddafi corruption case arrested

Arms dealer associated with Gaddafi corruption case was arrested and questioned in Lebanon

The former French president has been in and out of legal battles since losing his immunity in 2012. [Photo: AFP]
According to judicial sources, Lebanese authorities have arrested Lebanese-French businessman who allegedly funnelled millions of euros from former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy during the French of elections of 2007.

Ziad Takiedinne, a suspected arms dealer, was arrested by Lebanon’s elite Information Branch on Thursday night and was interrogated by security forces on Friday and he is set to be questioned by Lebanon’s top prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat on Monday.

Takieddine testified in 2016 to delivering 5 million euros to the former French president and his chief of staff, Claude Gueant in 2006 but later on withdrew his statement in November of 2020.

On Thursday, Sarkozy’s chief of staff and France’s former Minister of the Interior Claude Gueant was indicted for criminal association.

French prosecutors formally charged Sarkozy with corruption in the Libyan financing case in October, proceedings of which have been ongoing since 2013.

Sarkozy also stands accused of active and passive corruption, concealment of embezzlement of public funds, influence peddling, illegal financing of the campaign, and misuse of company assets.

The former French president has denied any wrongdoing and maintains his innocence.

