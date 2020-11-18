Conclusion of first visit by delegation of House of Representatives to Italy.

Yesterday marked the conclusion of the first visit by the delegation of House of Representatives to Rome, Italy.

The visit was headed by The Chairman of the Libyan Commerce and Industry Chamber, Mohammed Al-Raeid was the first of its kind by an official Delegate of The House of Representative.

During the visit, which lasted two days, the Delegation of the House of Representatives (HoR) met with a group of politicians and economists, headed by the Vice-President of the Italian Senate Toni Iwobi as well as the chairman of the Council’s policy committee, Dario Shinmanwa, and the Chairman of the Foreign Trade Committee, Luisa Graviti, and several members of the House of Representatives and directors of some Italian companies.

Accompanied by Libya’s ambassador to Italy, Dr Omar Al-Tarhouni, the Delegate also visited the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a meeting was held with the Representative of Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Eduardo María.

The Delegation also paid a visit to the Libyan Embassy in Italy.