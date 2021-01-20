Constitutional Committee continues efforts to reach constitutional agreement

The selected Libyan Constitutional Committee commenced its second meeting yesterday in Hurghada, Egypt with the participation of two delegations from the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, each comprising 10 members.

United Nations Acting Special Representative Stephanie Williams gave her opening remarks via video call stressing the need to reach a constitutional agreement between all parties given its importance in streamlining all other tracks leading to the elections.

“If you fail to reach an agreement, this will have very negative repercussions on the other tracks including the security and economic situation. Therefore, you have a great responsibility to reach a consensus on the constitutional arrangements.”

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya reiterated its support for constructive dialogue between the two Councils and looks forward to the outcome of the Committee’s deliberations by the 60-day deadline in accordance with Article 4 of the Roadmap set forth by the Libyan Political Dilgoaue Forum.