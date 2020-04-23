Coronavirus cases in Libya increase to 60, recoveries to 15

The Libyan National Center for Disease Control recorded Thursday a new Coronavirus case, bringing the total number to 60 across the country.

The National Center for Disease Control said in a statement that it had conducted 97 tests, and only one person tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the rising number of cases came as recovered cases reached 15, while deaths from the pandemic had registered only one case.

In the meantime, Libya’s Government of National Accord started a total lockdown and extended the curfew hours to become 24 since last Friday for 10 days, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.