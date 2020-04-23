Coronavirus cases in Libya increase to 60, recoveries to 15

By Libyan Express

Coronavirus cases in Libya have reached 60. [Libyan Express]
The Libyan National Center for Disease Control recorded Thursday a new Coronavirus case, bringing the total number to 60 across the country.

The National Center for Disease Control said in a statement that it had conducted 97 tests, and only one person tested positive for COVID-19.

Related Posts

Bashagha: Haftar’s Russian mercenaries used gas agents in Libya

UAE investigated by UN for violating arms embargo in Libya to support Haftar

Meanwhile, the rising number of cases came as recovered cases reached 15, while deaths from the pandemic had registered only one case.

In the meantime, Libya’s Government of National Accord started a total lockdown and extended the curfew hours to become 24 since last Friday for 10 days, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Bashagha: Haftar’s Russian mercenaries used gas agents in Libya

Libya

UAE investigated by UN for violating arms embargo in Libya to support Haftar

Libya

Libya’s GNA shoots down Wing Loong drone for Haftar’s forces

Libya

Libyan GNA forces launch offensive to retake Tarhuna from Haftar’s forces

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept