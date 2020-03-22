Coronavirus death toll in Tunisia rises to 3 as cases reach 60

By Libyan Express

Tunisia’s Covid19 death toll has risen to 3 people. [Photo: Social media]
Tunisia’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to three, according to the country’s health minister on Sunday.

Abdellatif Mekki said in a statement that an elderly man had died in the capital Tunis, taking the overall deaths from the disease to three. The North African country confirmed its first death from the virus on Thursday.

The country, which has confirmed 60 coronavirus cases so far, has launched a nation-wide quarantine as part of measures to halt the spread of the disease.

Related Posts

UN Secretary General welcomes GNA, Haftar’s commitment to a ceasefire amid…

Libya on lockdown from 6.00 PM to 6.00 AM amid Coronavirus preventive measures

The virus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 166 countries and territories, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Out of over 307,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 13,000, and more than 92,000 have recovered.

Libya hasn’t yet registered any Coronavirus cases as neighboring countries continue to register new cases every day.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

UN Secretary General welcomes GNA, Haftar’s commitment to a ceasefire amid…

Libya

Libya on lockdown from 6.00 PM to 6.00 AM amid Coronavirus preventive measures

Libya

US urges Haftar to observe a halt of hostilities in Libya over Coronavirus concerns

Libya

Eastern Libya and Tajoura district in the west impose curfew amid Coronavirus…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept