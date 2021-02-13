Democratic Party: Al-Menfi is an enemy of the February 17 revolution

The Libyan Democratic Party stated that they believe that newly elected head of presential council Mohammed Al-Menfi is betraying the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in the February 17 revolution by paying a visit to Khalifa Haftar.

In a statement that Libyan Express has gotten a hold of, the party condemned Menfi’s meeting in Benghazi with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar who they referred to as a ‘war criminal’.

The party referred to the meeting between the newly elected official and defeated field marshal as a “Crime against the nation and a shame that will not be forgotten’.

The statement also went on to say that Haftar should be a thing of the past after his ‘crushing defeat’ in Tripoli but that president Menfi is bringing him back to life by acknowledging him.

The party added that Al-Menfi should have begun his visit to Benghazi with a visit to the grave of Hanane Al-Barassi, the lawyer who was killed in late 2020 by suspected associates of Khalifa Haftar, noting that if he had done that he would have been considered a national hero but instead he chose to “betray the blood of the martyrs and join the military camp of dictatorship.”

The Democratic Party asked: “What can the Libyan people expect now? Will Al-Menfi go to Sisi?”

The party concluded by saying: “We in the Democratic Party tell Mr Al-Menfi that your political future has ended before it had the chance to begin and that this heinous crime of yours has made you an enemy of the glorious revolution of February 17.

Following his visit, Al-Menfi stated that he considers his visit a new beginning for Libyan politics, that everyone regardless of their background and history will have their voices heard as citizens of Libya.