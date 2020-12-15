Dialogue members reject unfair voting mechanism

Several members in the Libyan political dialogue forum refused to reduce the voting percentage on the mechanism of choosing the future executive authority.

30 members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) signed a letter accusing the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) of hindering the voting process to select a mechanism for nominating an executive authority.

“After we have arrived so far in the LPDF, there shouldn’t be any efforts to avoid the completion of the voting process to choose the new Presidential Council and Prime Minister.” Said the letter signed by the members.

The letter also pointed out that the UNSMIL suggestions would favour current political figures without naming names and that these amendments should be scrapped entirely for the sake of fairness in selecting a new Libyan executive authority.

The members collectively insisted that modifying the mechanism will render the entire process of the political dialogue useless and outright rejected the UN attempting to get around the majority vote at the LPDF.

“The majority of LPDF members want to move forward to the second voting round after the first one ended with 55% for the second option of selection.” The 30 members explained.

A member from the 30 that signed the letter stated that “The voting between us should be by a majority of consensus only.”

The signatories called on the UN to move on to voting on the second and third voting mechanisms without any further interferences, otherwise, they would withdraw from the dialogue.