Eman Al-Kasher: First women to run for the presidency in Libya

Activist and businesswoman Eman Al-Kasher is one of the 21 candidates and the only woman running for Libya’s three-member interim government leading to the country’s elections in December.

Eman is a businesswoman running independently of any political party or affiliation and going up against public figures who have been in the public eye for a much longer period of time.

Ms Al-Kasher is a graduate of political science from the Jordanian university and trained in the Jordanian Parliament, obtaining a Diploma in diplomacy and conflict resolution from Jordan’s Diplomatic Institute.

Al-Kasher stated that she is running for the presidency to represent the minority voices of women and youth in the country.

She is the youngest candidates on the list at 35 years old.

Al-Kasher announced that if elected to office her primary focus will be to unite all Libyan parties and resolving all the conflicts keeping the country divided, in addition to expediting holding a referendum on the constitution and supporting youth and minorities.

Speaking to the Jordanian news outlet, Erem News, she stated that her motive for running is Libya’s great need for a united government in this difficult time, noting the importance of every patriot in Libya to seek a resolution to the country’s state of conflict and chaos.

In a post on her official Facebook page, she stated that despite running against more experienced competitors she seeks to represent the voice of women and youth in Libya who have had their voices oppressed for years, noting that being undermined as a woman and a young person will only motivate her further.

She expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her and the Libyan people by stating that “Libya will be rebuilt with our hands, we will all build it together.”