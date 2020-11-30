Eni oil to expand investments in Libya and support electricity sector

Head of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj met today with representatives of the Italian oil and gas company Eni to discuss future partnership and investment in Libya.

According to the media office of the presidential council, the meeting addressed partnership with the company in the oil and gas field as well as the increase of the company’s projects in Libya and reinvigorating the Libyan economy with further future investments and growth in the oil industry.

It also discussed the steps needed to develop projects for the company’s future investments in Libya and reviewed what was spoken about in earlier meetings regarding the possible support Eni can provide to the electricity sector in the oil-rich nation.

The meeting included the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) Claudio Descalzi, the chief operating officer of natural resources Alessandro Puliti and the director of public affairs Lapo Pistelli, and representing the presidential council along with the Prime Minister was the Chairman of the National Oil Cooperation, Mustafa Sanalla.

Eni is an Italian multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Rome, it is considered one of the seven major oil companies in the world with operations in 66 countries.