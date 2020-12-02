Erdogan criticizes GNA’s strategy with Europe

According to trusted sources, president Erogona sharply criticized the policies and positions of some of the parties in the Government of National Accord (GNA).

The sources indicated that Erdoğan criticized attempts made by officials in the GNA to strategize and cooperate with EU nations, that have shown support to opposing forces of the government of national accords.

The Turkish president expressed his astonishment at these steps taken to strategize and work with countries such as France, who have shown a considerable amount of military and financial support to Haftar forces in the offensive on the country’s capital.

The president also added that these countries also have has a hostile attitude towards Islam and that recently offensive cartoons surfaced in France that depicted Mohammed (PBUH) and caused an outcry in the Muslim community worldwide.

Haftar Forces have received international support from Russia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and France, however as the tide turned in the war and Haftar forces began to retreat and lose ground, France attempted to back peddle in fear of being frozen out of Libya and being at odds with other European Union members.