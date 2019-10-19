Ethiopian Prime Minister says Libyans must unite to achieve peace, stability

Meeting for Head of High Council of State and Ethiopian Prime Minister. [Photo: HCS]
The Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, met Friday with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, in a formal visit to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister reaffirmed that his country is ready to support all efforts for stability in Libya through the regional and international organizations, adding that he is concerned about the consequences of the ongoing offensive against Tripoli.

“Libyans should be strong and united in order to achieve peace in their country.” The Nobel Peace Prize 2019 winner said.

Al-Mishri, on the other hand, congratulated Abiy Ahmed on winning the Nobel Peace Prize and praised his achievements since becoming a Prime Minister in Ethiopia.

The Head of the High Council of State also met with the Ethiopian Deputy Foreign Minister and discussed with him ways to resolve the Libyan crisis politically amid the ongoing conflict in Tripoli.

“The African Union should have a more involved role in resolving Libya’s crisis so that it blocks negative interventions of other countries.” Al-Mishri explained.

