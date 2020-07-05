Foreign warplanes backing up Haftar strike Al-Watiya airbase in Libya

Foreign warplanes backing up Haftar’s forces carried out airstrikes on Al-Watiya airbase west of the capital Tripoli, on Sunday.

Military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said the attacks targeted equipment inside the base, including an air defense system, adding that there were no casualties.

The overnight attacks were the first since the Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord captured the airbase from warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces in May.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter Haftar’s attacks on Tripoli, and recently liberated strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase and the city Tarhouna Haftar’s final stronghold in western Libya.