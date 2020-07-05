Libya

Foreign warplanes backing up Haftar strike Al-Watiya airbase in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Inside Al-Watiya airbase. [Social Media]
Foreign warplanes backing up Haftar’s forces carried out airstrikes on Al-Watiya airbase west of the capital Tripoli, on Sunday. 

Military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said the attacks targeted equipment inside the base, including an air defense system, adding that there were no casualties.

The overnight attacks were the first since the Libyan Army under the command of the Government of National Accord captured the airbase from warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces in May.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter Haftar’s attacks on Tripoli, and recently liberated strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase and the city Tarhouna Haftar’s final stronghold in western Libya.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

Lavrov: Russia to open Libya embassy in Tunisia

Libya

US says Haftar’s affiliation with Russian Wagner Group is against Libyan and…

Libya

Libya, Turkey review military cooperation as Defense Minister, Chief of General Staff…

Libya

Head of Libya’s Presidential Council and France’s Foreign Minister review…

Submit a Correction

For: Foreign warplanes backing up Haftar strike Al-Watiya airbase in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.