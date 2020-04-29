France rejects Haftar’s coup on legitimate Libyan Political Agreement

By Libyan Express

Haftar meets Macron in Paris. [Photo: Social Media – Archive]
The conflict in Libya will not end with “unilateral decisions,” France said, in response to warlord Khalifa Haftar’s unilateral declaration of becoming the ruler of Libya. 

In a statement, Olivier Gauvin, the deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, emphasized the conflict in Libya can only be solved through bilateral dialogue.

“Conflicts will not end with unilateral decisions. There is no alternative to the political solution that was made within the framework of Berlin conference,” Gauvin said.

Gauvin said France supports Libya’s sovereignty, unity and stability.

Related Posts

Libya’s High Council of State: Haftar’s coup declaration is a…

Warlord Haftar declares coup on political agreement, appoints himself…

In a video message Monday, Haftar unilaterally declared himself the ruler of Libya.

Pointing to street demonstrations in areas under his control, he claimed he had “accepted the mandate of the Libyan people” to govern the country.

He said the Skhirat agreement signed in 2015 by the warring sides in Libya under the auspices of the UN is “a thing of the past.”

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Libya’s High Council of State: Haftar’s coup declaration is a cover-up…

Libya

Warlord Haftar declares coup on political agreement, appoints himself “ruler of…

Libya

Haftar’s forces target mosque and Mitiga Airport in Tripoli

Libya

Maltese arms dealer linked to UAE and Blackwater accaused of violating Libya’s…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept