Libya

Frontex: We’re not cooperating with Libya, saving lives is our priority

The director of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency maintained that their primary goal is to save the lives of migrants at sea

BY Libyan Express

More than 600 people have died in 2021 attempting to cross the Mediterranean from Libya and reach European shores. [Photo: Frontex]
Fabrice Leggeri, the director of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), said that the agency does not cooperate with Libya, maintaining that the agency’s only mission is to save as many lives as possible.

The Agency sponsored their reconnaissance aircraft for search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean, according to the Director.

He also said that the European Agency was telling national rescue centers in Italy, Malta, Libya, and Tunisia, and that saving lives was the European Agency’s top priority.

More than 600 migrants died attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea in 2021 while 5,000 migrants have been intercepted by the Libyan coast guard and returned to Libya.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has reemphasized that it is against human rights laws to return migrants to Libya.

Since the eruption of the chaos that followed the 17 of February revolution in 2011, Libya has become a point of departure for thousands of migrants attempting to escape Africa and cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

