Libya

Germany, Italy, France threaten sanctions on foreign interference in Libya

BY Libyan Express

GNA forces seize control of Tarhouna. [Photo: Social Media]
The leaders of France, Italy and Germany urged “all foreign actors” to stop interfering in Libya and to respect the UN arms embargo on the country. The trio hinted at sanctions as a way to enforce their position.

Libya faces a “heightened risk of regional escalation,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a joint statement on Saturday.

The three EU leaders called for an immediate halt to fighting in the North African nation, where a UN-backed government struggles for power against a rival administration backed by influential warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Merkel, Macron, and Conte called on “all Libyan parties and their foreign supporters” to end the clashes and stop the military build-up.

They also urged the unspecified foreign governments to “end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council.

“We are ready to consider the possible use of sanctions should breaches to the embargo at sea, on land or in the air continue,” the leaders said in the statement, adding they were looking forward to top EU officials coming up with the “proposals” for the restrictions.

The statement, published as the leaders meet in Brussels for EU budget and recovery fund talks, marks a change in tone from Paris, Berlin and Rome.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Business

Libya’s NOC says armed groups affiliated with Haftar are clashing inside oil…

Business

Libya’s NOC calls for immediate withdrawal of mercenaries from oil facilities

Libya

US says EU naval mission off Libya ignores UAE, Russia’s activities, focuses on…

Libya

Clandestine details of a slowly-cooked reshuffle of Libya’s GNA officials

Submit a Correction

For: Germany, Italy, France threaten sanctions on foreign interference in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.