Libya

Germany welcomes Libya’s shut down of migrant centres

Western diplomats and leaders reiterate their call for complete closure of Libya's controversial detention centers

BY Libyan Express

According to UN reports, one-fifth of the migrants held in detentions centres are children, many of whom are unaccompanied or separated from their parents. [Photo: UNSMIL]
In a meeting between German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza discussed Libya’s immigration issue with the Head of the Directorate for Combatting Illegal Migration (DCIM), General Al-Mabrouk Abdel-Hafiz, Owcaza expressed his country’s support for the closure of migrant centres along the coast.

“In an open and frank discussion with General Mabrouk, Head of DCIM, we welcomed progress in the closure of detention centres along the coast,” Owcza stated, “We likewise discussed the need for durable, rights-based solutions for refugees and migrants and offered continued support.”

“Libya is no longer a transit country, but rather a victim left alone to face a crisis that the countries of the world failed,” Al-Mabrouk strongly stated.

The DCIM said in a statement that the meeting was held in its headquarters with the aim of tackling several pressing matters regarding the growing issue of illegal immigration through Libya.

“We also reviewed Germany’s contribution to combating this phenomenon, which has become a major source of concern for the Mediterranean region,” the DCIM added.

Libya’s detention centres have been a cause for international controversy since their inception, with human rights organizations and foreign governments alike consistently calling for their closure and establishment of a better, more humane solution to Libya’s growing migrant issue.

“I renew my appeal to the Libyan authorities … to fulfil their obligations under international law and to close all detention centres, in close coordination with United Nations entities,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated in late 2020

“Nothing can justify the horrendous conditions under which refugees and migrants are detained in Libya,” He added.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) continues to reiterate that it is against human rights laws to return migrants to Libya.

Since the eruption of the chaos that followed the 17 of February revolution in 2011, Libya has become a point of departure for thousands of migrants attempting to escape Africa and cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libyan Tribes hold GNA responsible for violence in Tarhuna

Libya

Abuse of female inmates compared to practices of the Gaddafi regime

Libya

Foreign forces refuse to leave, could derail the political process entirely

Libya

Libya regains voting rights in UN General Assembly

Submit a Correction

For: Germany welcomes Libya’s shut down of migrant centres

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.