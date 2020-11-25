Libya

GNA: 37 million dollars designated for 2021 elections

Government of National Accords allocates needed funds to the Supreme National Electoral Commission

BY Libyan Express

Presidential Council allocates funds for 2021 elections. [Photo: PC]
The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) has allocated about 37 million US dollars to the Supreme National Electoral Commission in preparation for the upcoming elections in 2021.

According to an unnamed source from the Presidential council, 50 million Libyan dinars (about 37 million dollars) were allocated to the Supreme National Electoral Commission at its request to perform all it’s expected duties efficiently and professionally.

This comes after the Presidential Council of the GNA announced last week that it would begin financial planning to allocate the required funds to the National Electoral Commission.

Head of Presidential Council, Fayez al-Sarraj, declared his full support to the Libyan people’s rights to fair elections and welcomed the agreement reached by the participants in the Libyan political dialogue Forum in Tunisia to set a date for holding presidential and legislative elections.

The statement also stressed the importance of abiding by the declared date for next year, hoping that all involved will put the interest of the homeland above personal interests and that the spirit of understanding and peace will prevail in Libya to reach the desired democratic civil state together, according to the statement.

On November 15, the first round of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia concluded with the announcement of a date for holding the parliamentary and presidential elections on December 24, 2021, a historical date that marks Libya’s 70th anniversary.

