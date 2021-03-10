Government of National Unity granted confidence with an overwhelming majority

After proceedings that stalled for a long three days that kept the country and the world in a state of suspense, Libya’s reunified House of Representatives has finally granted the Government of National Unity their vote of confidence with an overwhelming majority of 132 votes.

Following the announcement Libya’s now confirmed Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Debiba extended his gratitude to members of the Parliament for putting the best interest of the country and the Libyan people first and voting for the choice to move forward and begin the long process of rebuilding the country after a decade of chaos and fragmentation.

He also added that he still needs the full support of the parliament to pass the 2021 budget, conduct the constitutional referendum and urged all the members of the Libyan parliament to meet anywhere in Libya to perform their duty as public servants.

The PM reiterated once again his government’s intention to carry out the Libyan national elections set to take place in December of this year.

Debaiba concluded his relatively short victory speech by promising the Libyan people an end to all wars in the country, a solution to the pressing economical issues and a beginning of a new age of unity and democracy in Libya.

“This a historic day for the House Representatives,” declared House Speaker Aguila Saleh at the end of the vote, congratulating the new government.

“Congratulations on the formation of an interim unity government to set the stage for elections in December,” tweeted The U.S. Ambassador in Libya Richard Norland. The US has been an avid and vocal supporter of Libya’s new government since the elections in Geneva, early in February of this year.

The GNU received 132 votes in favour, two abstentions – and 36 members did not arrive in Sirte for the session at all.