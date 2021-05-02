Haftar, Al-Koni & Kubis discuss latest political and security developments in Libya
Member of the Presidential Council and Field Marshal Kahlifa Haftar meet in Rajmah in the attendance of UN Envoy to address the latest developments in the region
Musa Al-Koni, a member of the Presidential Council, met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar in Rajmah in the presence of Jan Kubis, the UN Envoy for Libya.
The three parties addressed the latest political and security developments in Libya, according to a brief press release issued by the Office of Information of the General Command of Haftar’s Forces.
According to official reports, the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is holding a series of meetings with senior Libyan officials to discuss various options for dealing with the country’s crisis.
