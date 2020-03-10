Haftar assures Macron that he is ready to sign Libya ceasefire agreement

Khalifa Haftar, Libya’s eastern military commander, has told France’s president he will sign a ceasefire and stick to it if armed groups backed by the internationally recognized Government of National Accord respect it, a French presidency official said on Monday.

“Marshal Haftar assured (us) that he was committed to signing the ceasefire but this commitment would cease if the militias do not respect it,” the official said after Haftar met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

“Haftar is one of the main actors on the Libyan political scene and must be taken into consideration,” the French presidential official added.

The official said there were no plans for Macron to meet or speak to the Head of the Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Sarraj.

The official said Macron had raised the issue of oil and moves to ensure the revenues serve all the population and lead to blockades of ports being lifted, but Haftar said it had nothing to do with him.