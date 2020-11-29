Haftar forces violate ceasefire agreement

A woman killed and a child badly wounded in an attack carried by Haftar forces in southern Libya, in the town of Ubari.

According to sources, an armed group of Battalion 128, Battalion 116 and the Battalion Tariq bin Ziyad attacked Ubari district and detained one of the residents. The force that carried the attack came from Sharara oilfield.

Spokesperson of the Misrata Military Council Ibrahim Bait Almal stated that Haftar is attempting to derail the political dialogue forum and the 5+5 joint military commission, insisting that forces of the GNA are always ready for any attack.

This comes after The spokesperson for the GNA Sirte and Al-Jafra operations room, General Abdul Hadi Dara warned earlier this month of considerable movements of Haftar forces in the east of Sirte and the south, and that foreign mercenaries and weapons were gathered at large.

On Sunday, The spokesman for the GNA Army Mohammed Gununu said that killing children and destroying homes are criminal acts to be added to atrocities of war crimes Haftar’s forces have committed in the city of Tripoli and Tarhuna.

He also called on the United Nation’s Mission in Libya by saying “We are surprised by the silence of the UN mission on violating the cease-fire agreement by Haftar forces.”

“Doesn’t monitor the ceasefire matter to the UN mission? Shouldn’t the blood of innocent women and children be documented to pursue those who carried out and ordered?” Added Gununu.

On their part, a spokesperson for Haftar forces has claimed that the attacks carried out on the civilian town were targeted towards terriosts linked to Al-Qaeda in Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and that their forces successfully carried the operation and arrested the individuals.

The ceasfire agreement was signed in Geneva this last October during the 5 + 5 Libyan Joint Military Commission meeting, the agreement dictated that all military forces withdrew from fighting fronts and all foreign mercenaries and forces from Libya. It also called for the suspension of all training of troops domestically and abroad and the formation of a Joint Operations Room for a joint police and military force.