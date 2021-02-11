Haftar welcomes new head of presidential council to Benghazi

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar welcomed the head of the newly elected presidential council Mohamed Al-Menfi to Bangahzi on his first visit.

The military commander also reiterated his support for the new unified executive authority and confirmed that his forces will work in favour of the peace process in Libya.

Haftar expressed his forces’ support for the new Presidential Council and the outcome of the LPDF vote in Geneva that’s set to bring the country closer to the next stage in the democratic process and national elections in December.

The African Airlines plane carrying the council president landed in Benghazi’s Benina airport after its trip from Athens, Greece.

The Information Office of the new head of the Presidential Council confirmed that he would address the Libyan people from Benghazi airport to answer all of their questions and set the tone for the future of his leadership.

The office also explained that Al-Menfi will begin a tour of many Libyan cities in the east, south and west, stressing that he will meet with all the officials regardless of their region and history and discuss pressing matters for the betterment of their country and unity of its people.

In a tweet following his arrival to Benghazi, Al-Menfi stated “In the name of God, today we begin the journey of action for the homeland, its unity and territorial integrity and the reunification of our people throughout Libya. Our goal is the unity of the country, genuine reconciliation and cooperation with all to lift the suffering of the citizen. We call on all to shoulder their responsibilities and live up to the challenges and aspirations. “