Haftar’s allies Macron and Putin urge for ceasefire in Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for a ceasefire in Libya and a return to dialogue, the Kremlin said in a statement following a phone call between the two leaders.

On Thursday, France, Germany and Italy called on forces in Libya to cease fighting and for outside parties to stop any interference in a bid to try and get political talks back on track.

Both France and Russia have been found by UN and international reports as guilty of supporting Haftar with military equipment, arms and fighters in his bid to seize power from the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.