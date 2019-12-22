Haftar’s forces detain three Turkish crew members on board ship sailing off Derna

Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have towed a Grenada-flagged ship with Turkish crew off the Libyan coast, a spokesman said.

Saturday’s move came hours after the Turkish Parliament approved a security and military cooperation deal with Libya.

A naval combat vessel belonging to Haftar’s forces stopped the ship in Libyan territorial waters off the eastern city of Derna and towed it to Ras El Hilal port “for inspection and to verify its cargo”, spokesperson Ahmed Al-Mismari said without giving further details.

The eastern forces provided Reuters News Agency with a video that shows Libyan navy forces stopping the ship and questioning three crew members. They also published copies of passports of three Turkish nationals.

A Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson told Al Jazeera the ship developed “technical problems” and could not dock properly, leading the ship to ask for help from Libya’s coastguards.

“The ship was taken to have its cargo checked,” Hami Akosy said, confirming that three Turkish nationals were onboard.