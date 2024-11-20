Iran denounces new UK and EU sanctions

Copy Link

Iran has rejected fresh sanctions imposed by Britain and the European Union, dismissing allegations of missile transfers to Russia as “false claims”, the country’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

The EU added Iran’s national shipping line (IRISL) and its director to its sanctions list on Monday, citing Tehran’s support for Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Britain simultaneously announced penalties against Iran’s national airline and shipping carrier, stating the measures were in response to Tehran providing Moscow with ballistic missiles.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei called the sanctions “unjustified”, saying they violated international law, including maritime trade freedoms and navigation rights.

Moscow and Tehran have strengthened their military and economic partnerships since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.