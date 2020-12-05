Libya

Italy to support Libyan education

Italian language to be taught in Libyan schools in the future

BY Libyan Express

MoU signed to increase understanding and development between the friendly nations.[Photo: Ministry of Education]
A memorandum of understanding (MoU ) between Italy and Libya was signed this last week to support and strengthen cooperation with Libya in the field of education.

The acting Minister of Education, Mohammed Amari Zayd signed on Wednesday with the Chargé d’Affairs of the Italian Embassy in Libya, Walter De Martino an MoU that aims to support Libya in the development of its education sector and increase shared development between the two countries.

The memorandum also promoted the education of the Italian language as an elective subject at the secondary level as of the 2020-21 academic year to develop knowledge and shared understanding between the people of the friendly nations.

