Joint statement by western countries and UAE supports legitimacy of NOC

By Libyan Express

The building housing Libya’s oil state energy firm, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), is seen in Tripoli, Libya. [Photo: Archive]
The Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Ambassadors and Chargés d’ Affaires of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America issued a joint statement on Sunday to back up the legitimacy of the National Oil Corporation in Tripoli. 

“We fully support Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) as the country’s sole independent, legitimate and nonpartisan oil company.” The statement explained.

Related Posts

Reports: Kidnapped Libyan HoR member Siham Sergiwa released alive

Libya: Haftar’s forces fail to advance on Tripoli downtown despite UAE air…

“Now is the time to consolidate national economic institutions rather than break them apart.” It added.

It also said that for the sake of Libya’s political and economic stability, and the well-being of all its citizens, the countries exclusively support the NOC and its crucial role on behalf of all Libyans.

This statement comes after the NOC has rejected attempts by the eastern-based authorities to appoint new board for the Brega oil and gas marketing company, which, as the NOC said, would lead to selling oil illicitly by the parallel NOC in eastern Libya.

You might also like
Libya

Reports: Kidnapped Libyan HoR member Siham Sergiwa released alive

Libya

Libya: Haftar’s forces fail to advance on Tripoli downtown despite UAE air…

Libya

US Africa Command kills 8 ISIS terrorists in airstrike on Murzuq, southern Libya

World

US to deploy forces to Saudi Arabia to bolster its air defenses

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept