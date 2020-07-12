Khalid Al-Mishri elected Head of Libya’s High Council of State for third term

The current Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri has been reelected for the third term in a row by 73 votes.

Al-Mishri won his third term on Sunday as he faced three other candidates from the Council members.

The Head of High Council of State, which was the byproduct of the Skhirat agreement in 2015, plays a consultational and advisory role to the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord.

Al-Mishri was first elected to this post in April 2018, then in April 2019, he took his second term and now his third.

In 2018, Al-Mishri replaced the former Head of the High Council of State Abdelrahman Al-Sweihli, who served two terms.