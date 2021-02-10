Kubis and Al-Menfi discusses strengthening the political process in Libya

In a telephone call, the newly elected head of the Libyan presidential council Mohammed Al-Menfi and the new head of the united nations support mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Jan Kubis discussed the ongoing developments in the country and preparing for the challenging in the next stage of the election process.

The meeting also addressed ways of cooperation between UNSMIL and new unified authority in resolving the current crisis in Libya in terms of economy, social divide and rampantly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

They also touched on the importance of all political parties in Libya reaching a unified agreement on all fronts to ensure the smooth sailing of the political process in Libya in the upcoming months.

The new head of the presidential council assured the Kubis that the newly elected authority under his leadership will unify all governmental institutions.

Al-Menfit also reiterated his unwavering commitment to hold the national elections on their designated date in December later this year.

The new unified executive authority was elected last Friday after a run-off vote by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue members in Geneva that concluded in the selection of Mohamed Menfi as president, Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al Lafi as his deputies and Abdul Hamid Debaiba as prime minister.

The Libyan Parliament is currently in the process of convening a full quorum session to hold a vote of confidence on the new executive authority if the House of Representatives does not reach an agreement within 21 days of the election, the vote will go to members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.