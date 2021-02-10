Kubis and Saleh discuss recent developments in Libya

Newly appointed UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis held a phone call with the speaker for the Tobruk based House of Representatives Aguila Saleh to discuss the latest developments in Libya.

According to a statement issued by the Parliament, the Speaker emphasised the importance of following through on the UN’s military and economic plans after the appointment of the new executive authority elected last Friday by members of the Libyan political dialogue forum in Geneva.

The UN envoy who only took office in these recent days following his predecessor UNSMIL Acting Head, Stephanie Williams, confirmed that he will visit Saleh in his residence in the eastern city of Al-Qubbah at the earliest chance to do so.

The new unified executive authority was elected last Friday after a run-off vote by members of the Libyan political dialogue members in Geneva that concluded in the selection of Mohamed Menfi as president, Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al Lafi his deputies and Abdul Hamid Debaiba as prime minister.

The Libyan Parliament is currently in the process of convening a full quorum session to hold a vote of confidence on the new executive authority if the House of Representatives does not reach an agreement within 21 days of the election, the vote will go to members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.