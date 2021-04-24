Kubis continues to work with Libyan parties in order to advance the country’s peace process

Ján Kubi, Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), held a telephone meeting with Khaled Mishri, Chairman of the High Council State (HCS), about the recently adopted UNSCRs 2570 and 2571, their key messages, and the HCS’ ongoing activities related to the resolutions’ subject matters.

According to the statement issued by UNSMIL, They discussed, in particular, the required measures that should be taken by Libya’s respective authorities and institutions in preparation for the national elections scheduled for December 24, as stipulated by the LPDF Roadmap.

They also addressed the planning of the unified budget, with the HCS providing updates on their respective institutions’ positions. They also addressed attempts to resolve sovereign role appointments, where they, among other things, reaffirmed the importance of completely respecting the judiciary’s independence.

According to the statement, Kubis also spoke on the phone with Aref Ali Nayed, Chairman of Ihya Libya (Reviving Libya), about the overall situation in Libya and the efforts needed to maintain the positive momentum in all tracks of the Berlin Process, which should eventually lead to the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections on December 24.