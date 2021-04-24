Libya

Kubis continues to work with Libyan parties in order to advance the country’s peace process

Head of UNSMIL and Special Envoy to Libya continues his work in helping prepare the country for national elections later this year

BY Libyan Express

Kubis held several telephone meetings with a number of Libyan officials to discuss ongoing developments in the preparations for the country’s national elections. [Photo: UNSMIL]
Ján Kubi, Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), held a telephone meeting with Khaled Mishri, Chairman of the High Council State (HCS), about the recently adopted UNSCRs 2570 and 2571, their key messages, and the HCS’ ongoing activities related to the resolutions’ subject matters. 

According to the statement issued by UNSMIL, They discussed, in particular, the required measures that should be taken by Libya’s respective authorities and institutions in preparation for the national elections scheduled for December 24, as stipulated by the LPDF Roadmap.

They also addressed the planning of the unified budget, with the HCS providing updates on their respective institutions’ positions. They also addressed attempts to resolve sovereign role appointments, where they, among other things, reaffirmed the importance of completely respecting the judiciary’s independence.

According to the statement, Kubis also spoke on the phone with Aref Ali Nayed, Chairman of Ihya Libya (Reviving Libya), about the overall situation in Libya and the efforts needed to maintain the positive momentum in all tracks of the Berlin Process, which should eventually lead to the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections on December 24.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Business

Statement by the National Oil Corporation on Libya’s decline in production

Business

UNSMIL expresses its concern at the threat of oil production in Libya halting again

Libya

UN Security Council approves deployment of ceasefire monitors to Libya

Libya

Russia reaffirms its support for Libyan independence and sovereignty

Submit a Correction

For: Kubis continues to work with Libyan parties in order to advance the country’s peace process

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.