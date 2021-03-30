Landmines left behind by Haftar forces have led to over 90 deaths
An overall of 236 lives have been altered by the landmines and war remnants left behind in civilian areas following the country's most recent war
According to the Libyan Centre of Mine and War Remnants, there have been 93 deaths as a result of the landmines, IED and remnants of war left behind by forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar during their withdrawal in the recent conflict.
The report by the centre also found that 143 injuries ranging in severity from minor to crippling and life-altering have been caused by these war remnants, mostly left in civilian areas and exploding when citizens either attempted returning to their homes or accidentally stepped or drove on them.
The team responsible for clearing out these mines made up over 30% of the victims while the overall age range of the victims varied between as young as 4 years old and as old as 71 years old.
The report’s statistics covered the period of time between May of 2020 to March 2021 with 236 victims, with the majority victims of these explosions being men, comprising 228 of the overall total, and the remaining 8 were women.
