LCW: Haftar Militias continue their terror and kidnapping spree in Benghazi

The Libyan Crime watch reported the kidnapping of a man and his family in yet another addition to the recent wave of abductions in the city of Benghazi

BY Libyan Express

According to experts, Benghazi is experiencing increasing security concerns since the appointment of Libya’s new government. [Photo: Internet]
The wave of violence and abductions in Benghazi continued this week with the Libyan Crimes Watch (LCW) confirming that a man and his entire family were abducted in Benghazi by forces loyal to retired field marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The LCW stated that the man and his family had been taken from their home after pro-Haftar militias attacked the hose in Benghazi before releasing the man’s children and wife.

They added that the man is being kept in a prison in Benghazi under the control of Haftar’s militias.

the LCW called on the recently confirmed government of national unity to take the necessary procedures to put an end to the lawless actions of these militias operating outside of the law without consequences.

According to experts and analysts, Benghazi is experiencing security deterioration and abuses by pro-Haftar elements due to the recent change of power in the country and the appointment of the new government.

